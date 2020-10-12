Balance Stuff is a casual physics-based puzzle game from indie developer Rakshak Kalwani also knowing as VRPlaying Games, who you may know from their previous titles Donuts Delivery, SwipeTrix and Puzzle Pieces Mania among others.

Kalwani's latest effort is available now for iOS and the objective of the game is all in the name really, you'll need to successfully balance a pile of stuff. There will be a table or shelf and a set number of objects you'll need to place on top of it without the stack falling over.

And that's all the rules there are really. The pile doesn't have to look perfect, the objects don't have to be placed in any particular order or match in colour. All they have to do is sit happily on top of one another without the stack collapsing, then you'll be able to progress to the next level. You can check out some gameplay from Balance Stuff in the embedded tweet above.

It's intended to provide a relaxing and stress-free experience for players then, with a deliberately loose set of rules and no time limit to make you feel as though you have to rush your decisions. There are currently 250 levels to make your way through, each having its own set of objects that you'll need to pile up. This will include assorted household objects such as chairs, computers, mirrors and lamps.

Balance Stuff is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that will remove adverts for $1.99.