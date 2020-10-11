In Retro Bowl, you get the chance to play football in your own ways while enjoying a classic, arcade theme. As may have been mentioned before, it in some ways gives off a bit of a Tecmo Bowl vibe, and who knows, that could be the inspiration for this popular mobile football game.

Not only can you play games, but one of the coolest things about Retro Bowl is that you can call essentially all of the shots in management. From making trades to signing free agents and drafting players, there's a bit of everything that you can do.

Speaking of drafting, that is what we will be discussing today. Drafting is usually pretty easy to deal with within the game, and it's a lot of fun finding those potential future superstars. So here are a few things you should consider when heading into your first draft as the general manager.