Initially announced back in March 2019 before being delayed until 2020, Square Enix's Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is creeping closer to a release. Well, in Japan at least, where it will launch for iOS and Android on October 27th.

To whet players' appetites, Square Enix has recently released a new trailer, which you can see in the embedded video below. There's a bunch of lore stuff at the beginning before we're given a brief glimpse of some combat towards the end, which very much looks like what you'd expect from Octopath Traveler.

However, as you can see, rather than assembling a party of four, your team will be made up of eight characters. They will then be controlled through a series of swipes instead of having to click through multiple menus, which makes good sense on mobile.

It will act as a prequel to Octopath Traveler, telling the story of the 'Chosen One' who embarks on an adventure to defeat the great evils of wealth, power and fame. It seems there will be three different stories to play through then and you can choose which order to complete them.

There's still no word on whether or not Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent will be releasing elsewhere in the world. I for one, hope that it does, having really enjoyed my time with Octopath Traveler on the Switch.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play if you happen to live in Japan, ahead of its release on October 27th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.