Sonic CD is one of the many, many Sonic The Hedgehog games in the legendary series, and has now made its way to mobile devices. It's one of the few Sonic games on iOS or Android, which is noteworthy, but as well as that CD is one of the earliest games in the franchise and is also one of its greatest as well.

If you've never played the game, your goal is to play each level and change the future for the better as you play. It's the first game in the Sonic franchise to introduce two popular characters in Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. And the time travel feature was ahead of its time for the series.

Possibly Sonic CD's most memorable aspect was its music. The soundtrack in the game was highly praised when the game released in the 90s and it's still popular to this day. For an arcade game, it's one of the best soundtracks of all-time. Anyway, as mentioned, if you are new to the Sonic CD experience, here are a few tips to tackle this iconic game.