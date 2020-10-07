The mobile games industry has long been known for all of the unique and different independent games that can be found around every corner within the various app stores. From the likes of Florence, to former Big Indie Pitch winners like What The Golf!?, we’ve seen many go from breakout hit to stardom. Nevertheless, with the potential next big thing hidden behind every corner, it can sometimes be somewhat hard to discover that next indie gem.

Well, this problem is exactly why we set up our regular international competition for indie developers, The Big Indie Pitch, around 8 years ago. From San Francisco to Hong Kong and everywhere in between, we currently run around 20 of these global events a year in order to showcase all the amazing new indie games in development. Of course, there are prizes and international recognition, but the reward is the chance to show all of you readers some of the latest games in development.

Understandably, 2020 is proving to be a challenging year for all in the industry. As such, we felt it was important to continue to highlight all of the indie talents in any way we can and took the Big Indie Pitch digital, with our most recent digital pitches taking place during our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #3 Helsinki conference.

Once again, this meant 14 exciting new and upcoming indie developers taking to the digital stage to pitch their latest creations in a speed pitching extravaganza. As always the quality was extremely high, meaning the battle for the top was as strong as ever. Nevertheless, we had to crown a top three, and Netherlands-based Puzzles & Games simple and unique icon-based crossword title ICON (1 Word) taking the title of champion.

Of course, ICON (1 Word), as you already know, was the winner, but we always award prizes for the top three. So read on to not only find out more about ICON (1 Word) but also our runners-up and honourable mention from The Digital Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects #3 Helsinki sponsored by our season sponsors, Kwalee and G-Star. and our event sponsors Supersonic, Jam City and Plug In Digital.