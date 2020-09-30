Last week we reported that Endemol and 9th Impact's Big Brother: The Game would be heading for iOS and Android devices on October 15th. We still had a few questions about how exactly everything would play out and Mark Quick of 9th Impact kindly reached out to explain it all in more detail.

He told me that their aim when creating Big Brother: The Game was to emulate a season of reality television instead of simply being a game version of the show. When the game launches on October 15th, those who decide to become a contestant will be randomly assigned to one of the Houses.

Each House will typically be made up of 10 people and an eviction will take place every day except for the first and players will get to know each other through chat and form alliances in DMs. Each morning there will be a competitive game to determine who will become the head of house and they will be responsible for nominating the two housemates that will face eviction. Their fate will then be decided by the remaining housemates.

This will change, however, when it reaches the final three contestants. Here a head-to-head, fastest finger first style competition will determine the final two players. They will then face a public vote where anyone can choose their preferred winner. That winner will then be able to progress to a Tier 2 House where they'll be matched with other winners.

There will be 7 Houses in total and each will have its own style and games but will ultimately follow a similar process. If you're evicted you can re-enter the competition at the same House Tier as long as entry remails open. Eventually, they're hoping to have 10 remaining contestants by May 2021 where one of those folks will net the cash prize.

Big Brother: The Game will be available over on the App Store and Google Play on October 15th. It will be a free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases for spectators but IAPs are required to become a contestant.