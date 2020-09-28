What’s not to love about the idea of watching a bunch of anthropomorphic cats mucking about in paradise? That’s the core concept behind Dear My Cat, a new virtual pet sim from Flero Games, and it’s sure to be a winner among animal lovers as well as those who enjoying relaxing casual games.

Available now for iOS and Android, the game is all about observing and interacting with a pack of colourful moggies as they go about their daily lives on the beautiful Sky Island. Each feline character embarks on a journey there and will tell their own story along the way.

The feline inhabitants of the island can often be seen enjoying a spot of fishing, napping under trees, tending to flowers and congregating around campfires. In Dear My Cat, you can bask in a sense of relaxation while watching over the little critters as they take part in these activities.

Although the game is designed to be laid-back and easy to learn, it isn’t just a passive experience. Players can build facilities and landmarks for the cats to frequent, craft accessories to gift to their furry friends, and expand the island so they have a larger environment to potter about in.

Dear My Cat likes to keep things simple, but developer Like It Games has put a lot of work into the visuals. The game sports a cheerful art style with endearing feline characters and colourful backdrops. Lyrical music complements this design and caps things off by adding a dreamlike quality to the experience.

If you think this sounds like the purfect way to unwind, Dear My Cat is available now from the App Store and Google Play. It’s free to download with in-app purchases.