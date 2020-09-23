War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is currently celebrating its six-month anniversary. In the mobile world, this tends to mean a host of limited-time events, rewards and other bonuses, so that's exactly what you can expect from War of the Visions.

First up, there will be a new summonable character called Sterne (Knight of Ruin) who will be a powerful UR unit. His limit burst is called Destructive Fang and this move will not only deal a lot of damage, but it will also absorb however much is inflicted.

Speaking of UR units, players will also be able to get their hands on some for free. Each day, they will be able to perform a free, 10x Summon every day until 29th September. That means you'll be able to net yourself 70 units. Among those, players are guaranteed either one UR unit or vision card, alternating between the two each day.

Beyond that, there is also more free stuff on offer, which is always nice. This will include 2,000 Visiore, 80 million Gil and a mixture of rare awakening and enhancement materials. Players can claim these rewards from their Gift Box until October 20th.

Alongside all the free goodies, players will be able to take part in the Trials of Reckoning Event. Here, they'll earn themselves Medals and Boss Battle Tickets. There will also be a Guild version of the event where players can net themselves additional rewards based on their team's performance.

Finally, simply by logging into the game, players will be able to grab themselves up to 2500 Visiore, a Rainbow Fragment of Thought and various other enhancement materials.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.