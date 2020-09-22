Made in association with Super Planet, we take a look at Sword Master Story, a new idle RPG all about recruiting heroes, equipping them for battle, then smashing through waves of enemies in high-speed encounters. You can summon 40 unique heroes from mythology, and legendary gear to fit them with. Deploy heroes of 4 different classes and 5 different attributes, and watch your perks increase as your team rises in number.
Sword Master Story gameplay video - "Ultra-fast idle action"
