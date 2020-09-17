NEOWIZ's strategy RPG Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War initially launched back in August and has proven fairly popular since, racking up over half a million downloads on Google Play alone. The game has recently been updated with additional content and a new character.

That new batch of content comes in the form of five dungeons known as The Elemental Towers of Arrogance. Here players will need to do battle against the invading Realms of Fire, Water, Tree, Light, and Darkness. Emerging from these dungeons victorious will net the player a host of rewards.

These new dungeons will differ from the current Tower of Arrogance by not resetting each month. Additionally, every 10 floors a powerful enemy will appear carrying a host of valuable items that are well worth taking from them. According to NEOWIZ, these dungeons are designed to test every player and the higher floors will provide a tough challenge for those who reach them.

As mentioned, a new character has also been added alongside the update. Her name is Muse, an aspiring musician and singer. In battle, she uses her powerful, booming voice to break the will of her opponents. You can see Muse in action in the embedded trailer below and footage from the new dungeons in the one above.

If you're unfamiliar with Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War it's a strategic RPG with gacha elements. Players will take part in a host of hex-based fights, building their team from a large roster where each character will bring different abilities to the fight.

Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.