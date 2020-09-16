During our inaugural LaunchPad event here at Pocket Gamer, we revealed that the cinematic platformer Ministry of Broadcast would be heading for iOS devices this year. Now we know that it will be available on 25th September, according to the App Store listing.

The game has previously launched on PC and Nintendo Switch where it's been reasonably well-received. We've also had our eye on it for a while here too after it first appeared on our radar when the team entered our Big Indie Pitch at Sweden Game Arena in 2018.

If you're unfamiliar with Ministry of Broadcast, it's a narrative-driven platformer that draws inspiration from the likes of Prince of Persia and Oddworld: Abe's Exodus. You'll run and jump your way through various areas making use of quick reflexes to ensure you don't fall from a fatal height.

The development team opted for a more minimalistic approach to the in-game HUD, not wanting to clutter the screen with various bars. Instead, all the information players need can be found in the environment itself with clues and hints for how to progress also found there too.

Though the game draws its platforming influence from classic games, the mood for the story comes from George Orwell's 1984. The country has been divided by The Wall and the only way to cross to the other side is to compete in a treacherous game show.

Players will look to guide the protagonist through this death gauntlet so that he can be reunited with his family who lived on the other side of The Wall. Despite the bleak premise, the developers say there's plenty of dark humour to enjoy in Ministry of Broadcast.

Ministry of Broadcast is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its launch on 25th September. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.