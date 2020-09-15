Today indie developer Legendary Games has announced they'll be releasing an online multiplayer mobile game for iOS and Android that's based on Games Workshop’s Necromunda tabletop board game. It will be called Necromunda: Gang Skirmish and they're currently looking for people to take part in a closed beta.

If you're interested in taking part in the beta, you'll have to head over to a recent forum post over on Legendary Games' website. From there you'll find a link to a Google Form. However, you will also need an account on the forum in order to participate so you can provide feedback.

The world of Necromunda is full of outlaws, bounty hunters, thieves and gunslingers who are battling against one another to establish dominance in the Underhive. In Gang Skirmish, you'll control one of these gangs as they look to earn more reputation and power.

This will take place over a series of strategic turn-based engagements. Four of the six starting factions will be available on launch with more expected to be added through updates. It promises highly customisable gang options alongside detailed 3D graphics.

Discussing the game, Ewan Lamont, CEO Legendary Games said: “Necromunda: Gang Skirmish will be an exciting new addition to our series of turn-based strategy games and we are excited about working with another Games Workshop property after the great success of a long-running game, Mordheim: Warband Skirmish.”

He added: “The Necromunda tabletop game is a great experience with a few friends, we can't wait to play Gang Skirmish with a few thousand friends!”

Necromunda: Gang Skirmish will be heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage, though no set date has been announced yet. There are also no details on pricing at the moment but we'll be sure to keep you updated.