Earlier this year, porting experts Feral Interactive released the classic real-time strategy game Company of Heroes for iPad. Now they've moved the game to even smaller screens meaning you can pick it up for iPhone and Android.

There are only select phones that will be able to officially support Company of Heroes on mobile, which you can check out in the tweet below. Additionally, if you've already purchased the iPad version of the game you' should able to download it to your iPhone for free.

Latest intel reports reveal the supported iPhone and Android devices for Company of Heroes: https://t.co/BMHaokCU4Q Company of Heroes comes to iPhone and Android on September 10th. Android users can register their interest on the Google Play Store now: https://t.co/TkZJuDnh51 pic.twitter.com/xWH43fbl26 — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) August 27, 2020

If you're not familiar with Company of Heroes, it's a real-time strategy game where players take charge of two companies of American soldiers and guide them through a host of battles throughout the War. This will include the likes of the D-Day landings and the liberation of Normandy.

Given that the game was originally launched on PC, Feral Interactive has spent a lot of time optimising Company of Heroes for mobile devices and have even added a few new features. For instance, there is now a Command Wheel that was designed with touch in mind to make issuing commands to your troops simple and easy.

Elsewhere, players will find a new tactical map with extra details than previously. From there they will be able to filter through different units to quickly select certain groups as and when required. If you're interested in seeing how the game plays, you can check out some footage from Feral Interactive in the video above.

Company of Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $13.99.