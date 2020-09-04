NBA 2K Mobile Basketball continues to be a popular mobile sports game while NBA 2K21 was just freshly released on console and PC. The mobile version of the game focuses heavily on card collecting and using that to perfect your team on the court.

You can earn players simply by cracking open packs of digital cards. The players you get will be randomized, depending on the theme of the pack. This operates extremely similar to the console version's popular MyTEAM mode where you also build your squad using cards.

There are only five positions in basketball and although they are all important in their own way, we'll tell you which positions may impact your team the most. These are the cards you should keep an eye out for position wise when playing.