Center
Arguably the most critical position on the floor, a good center has the ability to do a little bit of everything. This is is especially true in today's NBA with many big men doing more than just rebounding and playing defense. Many of the bigs today can shoot from three-point range as well as score on the inside.
Many of the legends of the past were also masterful in almost all areas of the sport as well. But having a good center on your NBA 2K Mobile MyTEAM can be highly important to your success. If you have someone who can clean up missed shots and then score on the other end, you have something special.
So when cracking open packs, keep an eye out for some good, solid centers. Sure, how you put your team together is up to you, but rebounding is paramount to helping you win and if a center can do that and provide some scoring, then your team is that much stronger.
Point Guard
Arguably the most popular position among players in the world of NBA 2K, the PG is essentially like the quarterback on the basketball court. They try and find the open man and dish out some accurate passes essentially like QBs.
Basketball is positionless nowadays, however, as you'll see forwards and on occasions, centers (like Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets) play more of a point guard role. This doesn't eliminate the importance of a player who can play the position well.
Now, some PGs might be score first as oppose to pass first. But then there are others who balance the two out seemingly well. Guys like Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry come to mind who have balanced PG abilities on the floor. With so many great guards in the league, it should be easy to find one in some packs in NBA 2K Mobile.
Small Forward
An immensely versatile position that is played by some of basketball's most famous players such as LeBron James, Giannis Auntetkounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard. Some of the best at this position can do a little bit of everything from passing, to scoring to rebounding.
If you have a great passing guard and rebounding center, this compliments the versatility of a good SF beautifully. A "good" SF doesn't need to be a superstar by the way. If you can earn one that has a balanced skill set and can get the job done, then you should be good to go.
Of course, you want to try to obtain the best players you possibly can, but if you aren't having luck with packs or rewards, then just keep an eye for some well-rounded SFs that can help complete your team. In short, don't get frustrated if you don't score guys like James or Leonard early on. With patience, you will get players like these and then some to create your ultimate MyTEAM in NBA 2K Mobile.
