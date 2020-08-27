Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has finally arrived today as a free-to-play game on iOS and Android. The much-liked 2003 GameCube classic has been spruced-up for modern devices, though early reviews are decidedly mixed, with scores ranging from a 3/10 to several 8s.

The new version boasts online multiplayer and cross-platform play, meaning you can tackle dungeons alongside some pals. Even after all these years, it still seems like decent, straightforward fun, though its monetisation model is a bit odd.

So, you can play up to the end of the first in-game year for free. You can also do the same in multiplayer. This basically means that you get the first three dungeons for free. That said, if the host of your party has purchased the full game, all guests will have access to up to 13 dungeons.

The full version of Crystal Chronicles also contains a high-difficulty mode for some post-game fun. And how much is the full game, you ask? A mere $24.99.

Sure, we've seen several other mobile games ask for similar amounts before, but I'm not convinced that it's entirely warranted this time around. I'll need to put more time into the free-to-play version before deciding one way or the other, though.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (by heck, that's a mouthful) is now available for download from over on the App Store and Google Play. Given that it's free to start, the best way to determine whether it's for you is just to download it and give it a go. Switch players can grab it from the Nintendo eShop.