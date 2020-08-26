TapStar is a recently released action game from indie developer iWinner Studios that's currently available for both iOS and Android. It will see players controlling a starfish that's somehow capable of firing projectiles from within itself.

It looks to be a very straightforward action game where you'll be tasked with blasting your way through endless waves of enemy jellyfish, squids and crabs. TapStar also calls back to the earlier days of touch screen mobile gaming by using tilt controls to move and dodge enemy attacks.

That means you'll be tilting to roll and tapping to fire back at your foes. To make the game a little trickier, you'll have limited space to roll within and it's also possible to fall off the ledge to a game over. So you can't simply roll for eternity to avoid enemy attacks, you'll need to be a little more careful with your dodging.

Given that TapStar is an endless game then, the aim will be to climb as high up the leaderboards as possible. There are also different skins you can unlock for your starfish by progressing through levels and shooting down golden jellyfish for coins. It appears to mostly be different colours rather than anything hugely different, however.

You can check out some of the gameplay in the embedded trailer above. TapStar certainly has a nice bright, cheerful art style and I like the way your score appears to visibly increase in size the more points you manage to rack up.

TapStar is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.