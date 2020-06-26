Pokémon
Here's are all of the 'mons you can currently hire as staff in Pokémon Café Mix. We're sure more will be updated in future, and Jigglypuff, Scorbunny, and Lucario are already known to be present, though how and when they'll be unlocked is another question.
|Pokémon
|Specialty
|Skill
| Eevee
|None
| Clears surrounding Pokémon icons and gimmicks.
| Charmander
|Drinks
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks to the right.
| Minccino
|Sweets
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks to the left.
| Snubbull
|Small plates
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks below.
| Slurpuff
|Sweets
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks above.
| Togepi
|Drinks
|Clears surrounding icons and gimmicks, then replaces icons to either side with icons of the most common Pokémon.
| Munchlax
| Entrées
|Clears surrounding icons and gimmicks, then sets off megaphones created in place of other surrounding icons.
| Kirlia
|Drinks
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks diagonally.
| Starly
|Sweets
|Clears surrounding icons and gimmicks, then sets off megaphones created in place of other icons above and below.
| Steenee
|Entrées
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks above.
| Bulbasaur
|Small plates
| Clears icons and gimmicks in an X pattern, then replaces surrounding icons with icons of the most common Pokémon.
| Stoutland
|Drinks
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks below, then sets off megaphones created in place of other surrounding icons.
| Meowth
|Entrées
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks in a block to the left.
| Squirtle
|Small plates
|Clears Pokémon icons and gimmicks to the right.
| Sweets Pikachu
|Sweets
|Clears surrounding icons and those above, then sets off megaphones created in place of other surrounding icons.
| Lucario
|-
|-
| Jigglypuff
|-
|-
| Scorbunny
|-
|-
Food
I will be honest, looking at these cute artworks of fancy café food has made me hungry, thirsty, and has me hating the current climate of COVID and heat. Oh yeah, here are all the foods you can currently make in the game.
|Name
|Category
|Description
| Eevee Latte
|Drinks
|A signature latte with a comforting flavor. Enjoy the cute latte art of Eevee!
| Lilligant Floral Tea
|Drinks
|Original blended tea. The soothing scent has calming benefits, just like the flower on Lilligant's head.
| Fluffy Eevee Pancakes
|Sweets
|The whipped cream (as fluffy as Eevee's fur!) is a huge hit. Pure delight until the very last bite!
| Dugtrio Sandwich Trio
|Small plates
|A hearty sandwich set that even satisfies a Dugtrio. Enjoy the fresh tomatoes bursting with flavor.
| Nutty Buneary Frappé
|Drinks
|A refreshing frappé with cookies shaped like Buneary's ears. The combination of the sweet cream and toasted nuts is superb.
| Yummy Yamper Pasta
|Small plates
|A pasta bolognese depicting a playful Yamper. This cute and yummy disk will surely delight your taste buds and heart!
| Combee Waffles with Honey
|Sweets
|Combee-inspired waffles drizzled with honey. This sweet delight goes well with tea.
| Hot Litwick Cocoa
|Drinks
|Hot cocoa, warm like a Litwick's flame, topped with yummy marshmallows. Fortunately, drinking it won't drain your life-force.
| Cheesy Rowlet Pizza
|Small plates
|A Rowlet-shaped pizza with gooey, stretchy cheese that's simply irresistible. Enjoy it while it's hot!
| Poppin' Pachirisu Float
|Drinks
|A soda float that's zappy like Pachirisu's electricity! Only a pro can top it off with even more ice cream.
| Piquant Pikachu Curry
|Entrées
|A vegetable-loaded curry with a kick to it. Enjoy a big plate and fuel your energy with Pikachu's smile.
| Swablu Shaved Ice
|Sweets
|Shaved ice shaped like a Swablu. Make sure you eat up before it melts!
| Burnt-Caramel Vulpix Sundae
|Sweets
|A sweet and bitter dessert that depicts the cuteness and beauty of Vulpix. It tastes as good as it looks!
