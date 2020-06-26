You already know that Pokémon Café Mix is one of the cutest Pokémon spin-offs we've been graced with in years, and now you can see all of those cute Pokémon and even cuter foods that are in the game.

What we have right here is a complete list of all the food you can currently make, and all of the Pokémon that are currently known to be in the game, including a few datamined mons.

There are 100 stages in Pokémon Café Mix, and you can play them all again in hard mode. By the time you've done it all once, you should have filled out a majority of everything we've mentioned here.

Now that's out of the way, just look below to find all of the Pokémon, food, and the details you need to know when playing Pokémon Café Mix.