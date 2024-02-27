Pokemon Cafe ReMix adds Koraidon and Miraidon as new staff

There are two new major Pokemon and a major event taking place

You can also select an exclusive outfit for either Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly

Additionally, you can acquire Gimmighoul Coins by completing event-specific puzzles

Pokemon Café ReMix is set to debut a new event in celebration of Pokemon Day, as revealed at the Pokemon Presents showcase. This event will add Koraidon and Miraidon - the latter also being added to Pokemon Unite - as staff members, available during an exclusive Bingo Event as well.

Additionally, you'll get the chance to select an exclusive outfit for either Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly to join and collect Gimmighoul coins during event-specific puzzles. It should go without saying that given how major Pokemon Day is to fans and the franchise as a whole it's no surprise such major additions have been revealed for Pokemon's mobile lineup at this event.

The Koraidon and Miraidon events are set to run consecutively, with the first running from today until March 14th and the second March 14th to April 1st.

You're probably tired of reading about it already, but as we've noted before this is a mobile-heavy presentation for Pokemon. Aside from updates to major games like Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go, we've also seen the reveal that the official Pokemon Trading Card Game will finally be making its way to smartphones. This is a major step considering that the TCG was what originally sparked the Pokemon way back in the late 90s. To see it make a jump to mobile means that this is increasingly becoming the go-to platform for brands wanting to expand themselves, even ones as big as Pokemon.

