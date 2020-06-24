Hey, look on the bright side, I could be here to talk about Pokémon Smile, the slightly terrifying tooth-brushing AR game. Instead we're here to talk puzzle games, which is much harder to complain about.

Pokémon Café Mix is a brand new puzzle game where you match up heads of Pokémon, and somehow come out the other end with a variety of drinks, snacks, and happy customers. I don't understand the logistics, but I'll suspend my disbelief.

This is the first time I've been inside of a café since the dawn of a global pandemic, and Pokémon Café Mix is a very, very cute and lighthearted puzzler which will eat up your time just because of how sweet it can be. Hopefully the snacks are sweet too.

In this guide we're going to give you the run down on how to take out some of the more difficult stages that appear later on, so read through below to quickly slam through the early stages of the game, and tackle those late stages with skill.

Oh, and if your game is playing in Japanese… Well I don't know what the fix is for that right now, but believe me I'll let you know when I have one.