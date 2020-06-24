Oasis Games first released their anime tie-in, One-Punch Man: Road to Hero, last August where it was downloaded over a million times on Google Play alone, which is not surprising given the popularity of the IP. Now they're back with a second game called One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 that will release for both iOS and Android on June 30th.

So despite this sounding like a significant update to the previous game, it is, in fact, a sequel and those who spent time with the first iteration are set to receive a reward that will help advance their progress in One Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0.

It looks to take the first two seasons of the anime and merge that with a series of tactical battles for players to overcome. Like the first, this will be a gacha game, with a host of characters from the show available to collect and upgrade. Saitama himself is unsurprisingly not playable, given that it would remove any semblance of challenge the game may possess.

The game itself will be divided into two distinct modes. The first will be Story mode, which follows the adventures of the Caped Baldy through seasons one and two of the anime. Meanwhile, the second is City mode, which will give players a variety of daily and ongoing challenges to complete. This may include recruiting new heroes, beating floor-based Extreme Trials or competing in daily Road to Be Strong competitions.

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 will be available over on the App Store and Google Play when it releases on June 30th, though it's already available in some territories. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.