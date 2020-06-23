The original One Finger Death Punch will forever hold a special place in my heart. Silver Dollar Games' arcade fighter first launched on XBLA back in 2013, before eventually making its way to PC, iOS, and Android.

It ultimately inspired a subgenre of fighting games, which includes the likes of Hordes of Enemies and OneMan. Its fast-paced action, while outwardly simple, held a surprising amount of depth, and its sequel, One Finger Death Punch 2, proved to be even better.

The news today is that the second game is about ready to flying kick its way towards an iOS launch on July 2nd. The most exciting part of all, however, is that it'll be a premium release without ads or IAPs. The original game's mobile ports were free to play, which negatively impacted their pacing and, in my view, made them significantly inferior to the console and PC versions.

The sequel makes use of the same two-button combat system but fleshes out the experience in many other ways. There are over 400 levels to tackle, 4 endless survival towers to scale, and 26 unlockable skills to unleash while in the heat of battle.

It's the sort of game that you really need to get your hands on to fully appreciate. The fighting system flows incredibly well thanks to the game's seemingly countless animations, and it's basically ideal for quick, on-the-go play.

One Finger Death Punch 2 will launch for iOS on July 2nd as a premium title priced at $1.99. You'll find it available for pre-order now over on the App Store. It's currently unclear as to whether or not this one will eventually land on Android. And if you're a Switch owner, you can pick it up now on the Nintendo eShop for $8.99.