Undaunted is a fast-paced FPS that mixes a bit of Hexen and Doom to create a grisly, brutal action experience. It's headed our way from developer Trimatra Interactive and publisher Crescent Moon Games, and you can expect to see it rip and tear its way onto iOS in the hopefully not-too-distant future.

Set in ancient Greece, the game casts you as a heretic banished to the depths of Tartarus. Now trapped in the sunken city of Minos, you'll have to battle your way through all manner of hellspawn if you're to escape your labyrinthine prison.

Its dungeons are procedurally generated, and combat here revolves around spellcasting using a series of increasingly powerful staffs. You'll begin with makeshift gear, requiring you to scavenge for mana or switch out to a rusty sword to survive. But as you progress, you'll amass a great deal of gold to be spent on handy consumables and an improved arsenal.

The best weapons money can buy mean very little in the hands of a player who doesn't know how to use them. It's all about remaining fast on your feet, jumping between aggressive and defensive manoeuvres whenever the need arises.

The game's standard enemies might not give you an overly hard time, but you'll soon be faced with fireball-throwing imps and scorpion-like demons. It definitely looks like a fun time, and I have no doubt that it'll instantly appeal to fans of the earlier Doom games, Hexen, and Raven's Heretic.

Undaunted doesn't currently have a confirmed release date for iOS, though a PC demo is available over on itch.io. More info can be found in a dev blog on IndieDB.