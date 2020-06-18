We're not exactly lacking in expansive open-world RPGs nowadays, with the likes of Black Desert Mobile, Dragon Raja, and the upcoming Blade & Soul Revolution delivering a lifetime's worth of PC-like looting and adventuring for mobile devices.

The latest contender on the scene is Nexon's V4, another very expensive-looking RPG experience with a fantastical setting. Those with a device capable of running it will be chuffed to hear that V4's global pre-registration campaign is set to kick off next Thursday, June 25th (well spotted, Enduins).

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

At launch, you can expect to see six playable classes. The Knight sounds like a good all-rounder, boasting a classic sword and shield combo; the Magician can dole out impressive magical damage; the Blader is fast on their feet and good with a dagger; the Warlord wields a giant hammer capable of crushing any unlucky foes; the Axler mixes it up by hopping between long and short-ranged combat styles; and the Gunslinger is handy with a rifle and pistols.

Enduins also notes that the game offers five different camera modes to match your preference, a trading system, and PvP server battles. In terms of recommended devices, you're looking at a Galaxy S7 or Apple iPhone 7. The game will obviously have scalable graphical options, but a big part of the appeal with these games is their presentation, so you'll want it to look as good as it possibly can.

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Video credit: Gaming Mobile

V4's official site contains also no additional info at the moment, though we do have a new trailer and confirmation of when the pre-registration campaign will begin. As I say, you'll be able to register your interest starting from June 25th. No firm release date has been announced as of yet.

Searching for some high-quality RPGs? Here are 25 of the very best for iPhone & iPad