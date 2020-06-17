Pokemon Cafe Mix is an upcoming puzzler that was just announced during today's Pokemon livestream. It casts you as the proud owner of a cafe that specialises in feeding delicious treats to Pokemon.

Your goal is to link together different Pokemon icons using a swirling motion in order to prep fancy drinks and dishes for your guests. As you progress, you'll befriend and recruit new Pokemon while gradually expanding your cafe to accommodate your ever-growing customer base.

More guests means greater demands, so you'll have to stay on top of all the latest dishes if you're to remain the king or queen of Pokemon cuisine.

It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and it's currently expected to launch for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch next Tuesday, June 23rd.

Pokemon Cafe Mix is now available for pre-registration from over on Google Play. Its App Store page should go live soon. I like its cute art style and friendly Pokemon designs. Here's to hoping its gameplay can match the appealing visual presentation. More info can be found over on Pokemon's official site.