At the end of May, Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced that Pokemon Go Fest 2020 would be a digital event due to the current circumstances across the globe. Now, they've unveiled more details on what exactly this will involve for fans of the game.

The festival will take place over two days and players will only need to purchase one ticket – which costs £14.99 or your local equivalent – to participate in both. Each day will apparently provide a different experience and have its own Special Research story to complete. The first day will be Saturday 25th July, taking place from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm local time.

Throughout the first day, there will be five rotating habitats which are themed around fire, water, grass, battle and friendship. They will each feature special Pokemon that match those respective themes and will rotate every hour. There will be a total of 75 species of Pokemon to encounter through this and the Special Research tasks.

Those who purchase a ticket will also have access to the Global Challenge Arena. Here, players will work together to complete a variety of global challenges that will take place each hour. If the challenge's criteria are met then players will get a bonus for the rest of that hour.

Day 2 then, will take place on Sunday 26th July during the same hours. However, Niantic wishes to keep what this will involve as a surprise and add that it will be very different. So beyond another Special Research story, we're not sure what it will involve.

In the lead up to Pokemon Go, there will be a variety of weekly challenges for players to complete. These can be completed regardless of if you've purchased a ticket for the event. Beating these quests will unlock additional Pokemon appearances when the festival proper kicks off.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.