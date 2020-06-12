Following a slight delay announced early last month, developer Ivan Panasenko's Endurance has now crept its way onto iOS and Android. This sci-fi horror RPG is a direct prequel to Panasenko's 2019 hit, Ailment, and it takes place on a monster-filled spaceship where your enemies happen to be your ex-crewmates.

A terrible virus has spread rapidly throughout the ship's population, and you're now one of the few remaining survivors. Rather than finding a quiet corner to hide in, you opt to head out on a journey across the ship to save your still-living colleagues and perhaps even discover the truth behind what's going on. Along the way, you'll gradually stumble upon improved gear and maybe even the odd boss encounter.

The first game felt very much inspired by sci-fi horror classics such as Alien and Event Horizon, and the same appears to be true of this prequel. You'll spend the majority of your time exploring the ship and taking down space zombies with all manner of explosive weaponry. From what I can tell, pretty much everything has been expanded or improved upon, from the level design to the moment-to-moment action.

Ailment eventually received a multiplayer mode after launch, and it would be neat to see Endurance follow suit. It's also worth noting that while both games obviously serve up a horror experience, the writing is generally a little more lighthearted and tongue-in-cheek than you'd expect.

Those in search of a quality sci-fi horror adventure will find Endurance available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play title. And if you're yet to give Ailment a go, here are handy links to its iOS and Android versions.