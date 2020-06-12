At the start of the year, football fans were very much looking forward to Euro 2020 but with that now postponed – for understandable reasons of course – until 2021, fans have been left without their international football fix. Still, at least the Premier League is set to return soon and my boys Colchester United have secured a playoff spot. Dare I dream of a return to League 1?

Anyway, just because we won't have an international tournament this year, it shouldn't mean that their existence shouldn't be celebrated, at least as far as Sociable Soccer is concerned. By way of commemorating these great tournaments, each player will receive International European players as the first daily reward each week.

That specifically means the first day of your own personal in-game week, which will be the day you played Sociable Soccer for the first time. The event will be running until 12th July, giving players the opportunity to grab a few International European players between now and its conclusion.

Elsewhere in the world of Sociable Soccer, the team are currently hard at work on another update and we'll be sure to let you know what the involves as soon as we learn more. The game's last major update was back in April, where it saw a host of improvements to the matching, defensive AI and the online ranking system.

Sociable Soccer is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.