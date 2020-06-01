Dragon Ball Legends is celebrating its second anniversary in style with the release of 5 new characters and the launch of an AR photo campaign.

The popular anime battler has now introduced characters Super Saiyan God SS Vegito, Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult, Rage version), Fusion Zamasu, Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Goku, and Omega Shenron. 10 x summon events are also being held up until June 24th, which should help to kickstart your roster if you're just starting out.

Perhaps most interestingly, the anniversary celebrations extend beyond the game itself to DBZ Legends' official Facebook page, which will host the AR camera campaign from the 4th to the 12th of June. Here, you can take a picture alongside some of the most iconic DBZ characters, then share them online for some neat rewards.

Resident anime expert Dave reviewed this one back at launch in early 2018, saying "Dragon Ball Legends might be one of the best licensed anime games on mobile, as well as one of the best looking", before calling it "one of the better anime time wasters on mobile". High praise indeed.

It casts you as an original DBZ character by the name of Shallot, who was designed by series creator Akira Toriyama. The game serves up an all-new story where you'll fight against some of the series' most iconic characters, including Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and more. Outside of the campaign mode, there's are also real-time PvP battles to test your mettle on.

If you're a fan of the anime and are yet to give it a go, you'll find Dragon Ball Legends available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.