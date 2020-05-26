King Scape is an action game from developer Mohammad Jabbari that's available now as a free-to-play title for iOS. It sees players helping a king escape from a plethora of enemies that have surrounded and broken into his castle.

The story setup is very straightforward, after the king's castle has been invaded you'll have to guide him to the secret door that's hidden at the bottom of his former fortress. The quickest and therefore the best way of doing this is to smash through all of the castle floors with a big hammer.

It's designed to be a simple to control, casual action game. The king will automatically run from side to side along the various beams and you'll want to tap to make him smash down through the floor. Timing and reactions will be important as there will be numerous obstacles you'll have to avoid.

This will range from stationary, spiky tortoises to rampaging rhinos to little guys shooting some kind of projectile. There isn't the time to dwell on your next move either, as the king will be perpetually pursued by some dangerous being so you ideally always want to keep moving to stay ahead of it.

Your score will massively benefit from that too as you'll rack up larger combos if you smash through floors consecutively without taking a breather to plan your next actions. Though of course, that won't always be an option depending on the placement of the enemies.

Along the way, you'll also collect diamonds. These can be exchanged in the in-game shop to purchase various power-ups such as fireballs, black holes and shields. When used at the right time these will allow you to progress further and rack up a higher score.

King Scape is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that will remove ads.