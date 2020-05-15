Minit is unlike any adventure game you'll ever play. It's a hidden gem and it's all about time. There is a curse that plagues your seaside town where each day is only one minute long. It all starts as you find a "cursed sword" that will be your best friend on your journeys.

You'll fend off foes and open new paths among other things with this sword. The world is bigger than what you might think initially. But, of course, you won't have the freedom to explore this open-world because of the curse. It's a really unique concept that gamers can appreciate. It's like some Groundhog Day type stuff but with swords and less time.

I say this because it keeps you on your toes. It tests your wits and your ability to remember things. Its arcade game like aesthetics gives you a cool, nostalgic vibe while being modern in its concept. Minit is a game full of mystery, discovery, and a fair amount of action. Here are a few tips to help you in your adventure.