Spongebob Squarepants: Krusty Cook-Off is the latest Nickelodeon game to feature the cartoon star, and would you believe it, it's really quite fun.

In Krusty Cook-Off, you essentially play a fast-paced version of Cooking Mama, where you must meet the demands of an ever-growing and increasingly impatient swathe of customers. You will need to learn to time your cooking appropriately to fill orders without letting anything burn or be wasted.

It starts out simple enough, but as your list of ingredients increases, so does the stress levels. If you want to become experienced fast and progress through the game quickly, this is the guide for you.

Here we'll outline the basic tips that you should know before you start playing Krusty Cook-Off, so you can progress at lightning speed once the game truly begins.