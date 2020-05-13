Square Enix has today announced that its long-awaited adventure RPG, Romancing SaGa Re;universe, has now opened for pre-registration. As is almost always the case, the game is going all-out with its pre-registration milestones and in-game rewards.

This one's set 300 years after Romancing SaGa 3 and offers an original story revolving around returning SaGa characters. While it's new to Western audiences, it actually first launched all the way back in 2018 over in Japan, where it went on to amass over 20 million downloads. It's a free-to-play mobile RPG through and through, delivering a roster of unique characters to collect and countless hours of bitesized adventuring.

The #ReuniverSe Pre-Registration Campaign is here! Enter and earn fabulous rewards, both in-game and real life! To Enter:

Pre-register on Google Play [https://t.co/zVv0lYRuxl] or the App Store [https://t.co/n1qVFZTNxf] Like + Follow our FB! [https://t.co/tWQs10EVaC]#rpg pic.twitter.com/FvDTeCTMkg — Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (@reuniverse_en) May 12, 2020

50,000 pre-registrants – 100 Jewels, a premium in-game currency used to perform summons

100,000 pre-registrants – 200 Jewels and 10 small Stamina Drinks

150,000 pre-registrants – 300 Jewels and 10 small Stamina Drinks

200,000 pre-registrants – Nora (A) (character) from Romancing SaGa 3 and 400 Jewels

250,000 pre-registrants – 500 Jewels and 10 small Stamina Drinks

300,000 pre-registrants – 500 Jewels and 20 small Stamina Drinks

350,000 pre-registrants – Flurry (S) (character) from Romancing SaGa 3 and 500 Jewels

400,000 pre-registrants – 500 Jewels and 20 Platinum Summon Tickets

500,000 pre-registrants – 1,000 Jewels and 20 Platinum Summon Tickets

The pre-registration rewards up for grabs and their respective milestones are as follows:

On top of that, you'll also be able to enter a sweepstakes to earn actual real-world prizes. These include a Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, iPad Air 3, and some Square Enix store credit. Not bad at all.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is currently slated to launch on June 23rd for iOS and Android. You can pre-register to play right now over on the App Store and Google Play. It follows last year's Western release of Romancing SaGa 3, which also made its way to Nintendo Switch and PS Vita.