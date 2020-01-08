Dr. Mario World's latest doctors are coming in hot for a release tomorrow, January 9th. Dr. Fire Mario and Dr. Fire Peach have now been revealed over on the game's official Twitter account, and fans have already started chiming in with their thoughts on the pair.

They're essentially reskins of Dr. Mario and Dr. Peach, though I do have to say that the designs are still quite neat. Sure, these two aren't exactly the most exciting of doctors to seek out and collect, but I nevertheless welcome their introduction.

Yellow: "The second doctor making her appearance on Jan. 9, 2 AM PT, is Dr. Fire Peach! That fireball she's holding looks super hot… Please don't hurt me!" #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/DYlyKWvI0d — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) January 8, 2020

Maybe more than any recent Nintendo game, Dr. Mario World's new characters have become increasingly odd over time. Over on Twitter, it's common to see players mocking the random nature of the new skins and their lack of originality. To be fair, the new variants tie in with the lava levels that are also set to arrive tomorrow.

Peddling alternate costumes as standalone characters is something you see a lot of in titles with gacha mechanics, though, so Dr. Mario World is by no means alone in relying on such methods to build up its roster.

I reviewed Dr. Mario World at launch back in July of last year. Truth be told, I didn't have a lot of good things to say about it, largely thanks to its misjudged monetisation, irritating controls, and lack of interesting gameplay ideas. I've dipped back in once or twice in the months since then to see how it's progressed, and I do think it's gotten a little better.

If you're yet to give it a go, you'll find Dr. Mario World available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play for free.