There's nothing quite like an epic comeback story: No Man's Sky, Sea of Thieves, Star Wars Battlefront II, Final Fantasy XIV, Rainbow Six Siege. But what about live mobile games? Have there been any recent titles that started life being a bit rubbish and went on to become slightly less so? Yes! There have indeed been. And here are five of them from 2019.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Bethesda's complete turnaround on The Elder Scrolls: Blades might well be the redemption tale of the year. It's gone from being a game I couldn't wait to stop playing, full of woeful monetisation and progression, to a content-packed and mostly enjoyable title, though your mileage may still vary.

Yes, it's far from the Elder Scrolls experience fans expected and perhaps still hope it could one day become, but that's really a fault of how this thing was marketed. The story is bobbins, the quests are forgettable, and it offers very little of what made the recent Elder Scrolls games such a hit. What you instead get is a stripped-back, loot-focused hack-and-slash with a side order of town building.

The general grind is vastly improved, with enemies dropping more – and better – loot. And then there were the chest timers, the thing that eventually killed the game for me. They're gone, replaced by a progression system that feels infinitely less desperate.

The PvP arena is finally here, providing some much-needed challenge, and the guild system is another welcome addition. If you'd like to read more about precisely how it's been improved, Dave put out a feature covering the recent 1.5 update and all it's done for Blades.

I'm not going to pretend like it's suddenly a GOTY contender or anything, but it's now actually somewhat recognisable as a game designed to entertain, which is a tremendous improvement.