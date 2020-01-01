2019 was a pretty busy year for anyone interested in devices that let you game on the go. Which is everyone reading this feature, presumably.

Towards the end of the year we received the best iPhone line-up we'd seen in ages courtesy of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And they were accompanied by a brilliant new dedicated subscription gaming service in the form Apple Arcade.

Over in the Nintendo corner, we got a new model of the Nintendo Switch. The Switch Lite provided a lighter, more compact and cheaper version of the console. If all you wanted to do was play on the go, it was a winner.

Meanwhile Google supplied an all new gaming platform in Google Stadia. The idea with this streaming-focused system was that you could play PC-quality games anywhere - on your computer, on your TV, or indeed on your smartphone.

The reality turned out to be some way short of the promise, thanks to the creaky broadband infrastructure in most corners of the world and a terrible pricing system on Google's part. But there's genuine promise here, and Google certainly wins points for offering up the first comprehensive game streaming platform.

So what does 2020 have in store for us? If anything, there's even more to look forward to than there was at the outset of 2019.

Here are some of the pocket gaming gizmos we're eagerly anticipating for 2020. And we're not even going to touch on the potential streaming services that Sony and Microsoft will unveil towards the end of the year.

