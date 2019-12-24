As previously reported by Alpha Beta Gamer, Untold is an upcoming text-based RPG that's set in a dark fantasy world. It's set to release for both iOS and Android eventually, but for now, they're looking for people to take part in a beta test.

The developers are looking to create a bleak atmosphere that instils a sense of fear within the player with Untold. They also want to recreate the idea of playing a tabletop role-playing game where you'll be able to shape the story through different choices you make along the way.

Beyond making narrative decisions you'll also have to manage your inventory and keep your character equipped with the best gear to ensure they're ready for anything they may face. For instance, you'll battle various enemies, though this is a fairly simple case of continually pressing hit, so your stats are seemingly the most important factor here alongside any choices you make leading up to a fight.

As you can tell from the trailer above it's presented in a fairly slick way that appears to be very straightforward to use. Alongside the user interface where you'll manage your equipment and make story choices, there's always an image in the background that should help with a little immersion, making it easier to picture where you are in the world of Tem Khiris.

The choose-your-adventure genre feels right at home on mobile, with touch screens allowing you to choose your decisions with a quick tap and so it works very well for commuting. Allowing you to focus on something other than a lengthy bus or tube ride.

Untold will be available for both iOS and Android when it is fully launched. For now though, you can sign up take part in the beta by filling in their Google Form.