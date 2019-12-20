Swag and Sorcery is heading for iOS devices in the new year, on January 2nd to be precise, following its original launch on PC earlier this year in May. It comes from the folks who worked on Punch Club and Graveyard Keeper.

The aim of Swag and Sorcery is pretty simple. You'll create your own fantasy village, train heroes, make sure they're fully equipped with the best gear and then send them off on an adventure to plunder some swag. Then do it over and over.

Though it has a fantasy setting it doesn't limit your weapon arsenal of fashion choices to swords, shields and metal armour. As you can see in the trailer above you'll also be able to equip your heroes with various rifles and even a Flying V guitar. Then with outfits, there's a whole host of different hats and such you can equip your character with beyond the standard fantasy get-up.

Once you send your heroes off on their adventures in search of loot they'll mostly handle things themselves, you can just sit back and watch. However, if you feel like the tide of battle is in need of turning, you'll be able to choose from a list of spells you've gathered up to that point to use to assist your heroes.

These can be offensive such as sending balls of fire at your enemies or shocking them with bolts of lightning. Alternatively, you can be a little more defensive in your approach, using different healing spells to restore your heroes so they can continue the fight reinvigorated.

Swag and Sorcery is set for release on the App Store on January 2nd and you can pre-order it now if you'd like to. It will be a premium title that costs £6.99.