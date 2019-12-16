Despite the delay earlier this month, people haven't been deterred from pre-registering for the upcoming Devil May Cry: Pinnacle. As spotted by our sister site pocketgamer.biz, the game has already hit 500,000 pre-registers and they've released a few trailers to celebrate this milestone.

The new trailers, which can be seen in a Twitter thread by video game analyst Daniel Ahmad below, display some of the game's combat and it all looks very impressive. We get to witness some stellar-looking hack 'n' slash action with plenty of slicing, dicing and combo building.

New trailer for Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat showing off Dante + Weapons. The title is developed by Yunchang games with an official license from Capcom. It is a hack and slash title. The game is scheduled to be released in China on mobile devices in 2020. pic.twitter.com/YFcb9NX5zo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 16, 2019

It certainly whets the appetite with the array of acrobatic and stylish attacks that are on show. It also gives us a glimpse of some light platforming, dodging giant gears and laser fences in a variety of locales. It makes me very excited to find out how well it will control because it's quite hard to believe this game is coming to mobile.

Presumably, there will be virtual, on-screen buttons but the gameplay looks seemingly too slick and fast for that. Perhaps the gameplay we've seen in the trailer has been captured using a controller and that'll just be the best way to play the game when it eventually launches.

It certainly seems like the developer Yunchang Games is taking the creation of this game as seriously as fans would hope. It was originally announced back in 2017, so the fact that it has been delayed implies they're taking the time to make the best game possible. It's certainly shaping up nicely – entirely based on hand-picked action sequences in a trailer released by the company selling the game, admittedly.

Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat is slated for a release on iOS and Android in China at some stage during 2020. There's still no word on a Western release as of yet so we'll be sure to let you know when we find out more.