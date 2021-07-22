1
Tier 1
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|MINI Cooper S
|$31,500 or 130 G
|-
|-
|164
|192
|3620
|500
|2722
|Veloster Turbo R Spec
|150 G
|-
|-
|164
|201
|5000
|500
|2877
|Dodge Dart Mopar '13
|Rare Import
|6
|2
|166
|160
|5000
|325
|3186
|Toyota GT86
|$30,000 or 125 G
|-
|-
|161
|197
|4250
|500
|2811
|Fiesta ST
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|197
|3500
|325
|2875
|Abarth 500
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|160
|4000
|500
|2469
|Golf GTI
|$30,000 or 125 G
|-
|-
|163
|200
|3755
|500
|2875
|Golf GTI MK1
|Rare Import
|6
|8
|167
|300
|4950
|500
|3750
|Mustang Boss 302
|$28,500 or 120 G
|-
|-
|163
|290
|3500
|400
|3200
The Golf GTI MK1 is a clear winner in this category, especially as it also has a 6% RP bonus and eight fusion slots. However, it must be won in the Rare Imports lot, which means it's a lot harder to come by.
The Veloster Turbo R Spec is a good second choice, but can only be purchased with (150) Gold.
2
Tier 2
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|WRX STI
|$71,000 or 260 G
|-
|-
|304
|305
|5410
|400
|3373
|BMW M235i Coupe
|$75,000 or 275 G
|-
|-
|304
|320
|4995
|325
|2875
|Scirocco R
|350 G
|-
|-
|305
|276
|6000
|325
|3902
|TT RS
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|340
|5346
|400
|3200
|Focus RS
|335 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|6500
|325
|3273
|4C Spider
|385 G
|-
|-
|305
|237
|7100
|325
|2315
|A 45 AMG
|Rare Import
|6
|5
|307
|355
|6000
|325
|3262
|Exige 360 Cup
|Rare Import
|6
|15
|308
|355
|5410
|400
|2491
|F-150
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|304
|411
|8100
|400
|6016
|Exige Sport 350 Roadster
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|718 Boxster S
|755 G
|-
|-
|305
|350
|6600
|325
|2910
|Civic Type R
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|305
|306
|7100
|500
|3117
|250 GTO
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|286
|3000
|400
|2205
|Exige LF1
|Rare Import
|6
|15
|306
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|Exige Sport 350 Roadster
|370 G
|-
|-
|305
|345
|5505
|400
|2593
|Golf GTI Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|9
|15
|305
|200
|5500
|500
|2300
|DB5
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|325
|2895
|400
|3130
|300 SL Coupé
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|304
|212
|3000
|400
|2855
The M235i Coupe is a pretty good car for Tier 2, especially because you can buy it for just $75,000. It's light and has high power, but you'll need to upgrade your tires to bring the grip up.
If you want Tier 2's best vehicle, you'll need to earn the F-150 from the Rare Imports lot.
3
Tier 3
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|M4 Coupe
|$200,000 or 700 G
|-
|-
|401
|425
|7800
|400
|3585
|RS 5 Coupe
|$210,000 or 735 G
|-
|-
|401
|450
|8200
|400
|3946
|Mustang GT Prem
|$190,000 or 665 G
|-
|-
|402
|435
|7200
|400
|3665
|Corvette Stingray
|865 G
|-
|-
|403
|455
|7000
|325
|3300
|SRT Hellcat
|825 G
|-
|-
|404
|707
|9200
|325
|4439
|C 63 AMG 507
|Rare Import
|9
|2
|405
|507
|8275
|400
|3963
|California 30
|Season Prize
|12
|3
|405
|483
|9300
|325
|2875
|LB SRT Hellcat
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|405
|707
|9200
|325
|4439
|Camaro SS
|785 G
|-
|-
|406
|426
|8000
|400
|4040
|LB E92 M3 GTS
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|404
|440
|8000
|325
|2998
|Silvia (S15)
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|405
|450
|6770
|325
|3800
|Cayman GT4
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|385
|4500
|325
|3050
|LB RS 5 Coupé
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|402
|450
|8200
|400
|3946
|California
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|405
|483
|9300
|325
|2875
|ACS2 Sport
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|403
|420
|5400
|325
|3516
|Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|750
|4000
|400
|2764
|Vorsteiner Cayman GT4 V-CS
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|385
|4500
|325
|3050
|Corvette (C3) ZR1
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|402
|370
|3500
|400
|3665
|Rally Fighter
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|405
|430
|3500
|200
|3807
|LB M3 GTS
|Rare Import
|12
|18
|404
|440
|8000
|325
|2998
|GTO "The Judge"
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|403
|366
|6200
|400
|3505
|Cobra 427 S/C
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|402
|410
|5200
|400
|2359
|M2 Competition
|Rare Import
|9
|18
|401
|410
|4500
|325
|3637
|Cayman GT4 'Salzburg'
|Rare Import
|15
|25
|401
|385
|3800
|325
|3050
The Ferrari California 30 is obviously the best in class - no wonder it's being kept back as a prize.
So if you can't win that, the SRT Hellcat at 825 G is a good choice with its high power, low shift time, and strong grip. If you only have dollars to spend, get the RS 5 Coupe.
As of 2018, it seems like the California is once again back on top.
4
Tier 4
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|GT-R (R35) Premium
|$450,000 or 1500 G
|-
|-
|499
|545
|10040
|300
|3922
|Vanquish
|$475,000 or 1,575 G
|-
|-
|499
|565
|7300
|325
|2875
|Viper GTS
|$430,000 or 1,425 G
|-
|-
|500
|645
|7200
|300
|3390
|F-Type Coupe
|1,665 G
|-
|-
|501
|550
|9500
|325
|3825
|SLS AMG Black
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|503
|622
|8800
|325
|3650
|R8 V10 Plus Coupe
|1,840 G
|-
|-
|503
|602
|9200
|325
|3715
|Corvette Stingray Z06
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|503
|650
|9400
|325
|3523
|Shelby GT350R
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|503
|467
|8500
|325
|3760
|Camaro Z28
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|506
|500
|9100
|325
|3814
|AMG GT
|1,750 G
|-
|-
|511
|456
|7600
|325
|3395
|Viper ACR
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|503
|645
|7300
|300
|3814
|Camaro ZL1
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|505
|650
|9100
|325
|3814
|NSX
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|506
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|California T "70th Anniversary"
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|504
|553
|9500
|325
|3813
|i8
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|503
|357
|6000
|400
|3392
|LB NSX
|Coming Soon
|18
|30
|507
|573
|6000
|500
|3803
|2014 R8 V10 plus Coupé
|1,840 G
|-
|-
|503
|602
|9200
|325
|3715
|Ghibli S Q4
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|502
|404
|9000
|400
|4123
|M4 GTS
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|493
|8200
|400
|3329
|C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|501
|510
|8280
|400
|3604
|Silvia (S15) Rocket Bunny
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|461
|6900
|325
|2646
|2017 GT-R (R35)
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|500
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|506
|573
|8400
|500
|3803
|F40
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|501
|478
|4250
|325
|2425
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Rare Import
|12
|23
|501
|503
|8200
|325
|3379
|Bentayga
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|502
|600
|8999
|325
|6500
|HEMI Cuda
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|499
|350
|3800
|300
|3757
|ASC Camaro Z28
|Rare Import
|15
|23
|507
|505
|4100
|325
|3814
The GT-R (R35) Premium looks like a pretty good vehicle for this tier. Not only is it affordable, but it has amazing grip (too high, perhaps?!) and a low shift time. You'll need to work on power, and lowering the weight with a lighter body.
The Viper ACR is another good option: it has great power for the tier, a low shift time, and 23 Fusion Slots.
As of 2018, the Rocket Bunny is looking more attractive than ever, but the big Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is tempting too.
5
Tier 5
|Name
|Cost
|R
|F
|BHP
|Power
|Grip
|Shift
|Weight
|F12berlinetta
|$1,050,000 or 3,150 G
|-
|-
|602
|730
|9205
|400
|3593
|McLaren 570S
|$950,000 or 2,850 G
|-
|-
|602
|562
|9200
|325
|2875
|Huracan LP 610-4
|$1,000,000 or 3,000 G
|-
|-
|602
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|McLaren 650S
|3,325 G
|-
|-
|604
|641
|9290
|325
|3150
|Aventador LP 700-4
|3,675 G
|-
|-
|604
|690
|9600
|325
|3582
|488 Spider
|3,500 G
|-
|-
|604
|661
|9986
|325
|3020
|Huayra
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|720
|9980
|400
|2976
|458 Speciale
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|597
|9200
|325
|3075
|Continental GT3-R
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|606
|572
|9800
|325
|5115
|McLaren P1
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|903
|9999
|325
|3075
|LaFerrari
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|949
|9999
|400
|2875
|Bugatti Veyron
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|607
|1000
|15000
|325
|4545
|Aventador LP 750-4
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|607
|740
|7500
|325
|3362
|Venom GT
|Rare Import
|12
|2
|607
|1244
|9999
|325
|2875
|One:1
|Rare Import
|15
|2
|608
|1360
|14000
|325
|2998
|Vorsteiner R8 VRS
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|601
|9000
|325
|3664
|Camaro ZL1 1LE
|Season Prize
|15
|39
|602
|650
|9200
|400
|3823
|Huracán Performante
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|630
|6500
|325
|3550
|AMG GT R
|Coming Soon
|15
|39
|606
|585
|7800
|325
|3593
|Aston Martin DB11
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|600
|9700
|325
|4080
|McLaren 570-VX
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|562
|9100
|325
|2875
|812 Superfast
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|789
|8600
|400
|3593
|F12tdf
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|769
|5900
|400
|3351
|911 Turbo S
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|580
|7500
|500
|3020
|911 R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|500
|7500
|500
|3020
|Ford GT
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|600
|9250
|325
|3100
|599 GTO
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|604
|661
|10100
|325
|3538
|Liberty Walk 650S
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|605
|641
|9290
|325
|3150
|Continental GT Speed
|3,850 G
|-
|-
|605
|625
|9750
|325
|5115
|McLaren 675LT Spider
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|666
|10500
|325
|3020
|McLaren 720S
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|605
|720
|9100
|325
|2907
|911 GT3 RS
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|500
|8950
|500
|3296
|Lykan Hypersport
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|LB Huracán LP 610-4
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|606
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|Huayra BC
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|789
|9990
|400
|2645
|Huarya Roadster
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|753
|9990
|400
|2822
|Regera "CSR Edition"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1500
|5500
|325
|3505
|Venom GT Spyder
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1244
|9999
|325
|2905
|Bugatti Chiron
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1479
|15000
|325
|4400
|McLaren P1 GTR
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|608
|1000
|10002
|225
|3175
|FXX K
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1036
|10000
|400
|2766
|918 Spyder
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|887
|9900
|500
|4189
|GTC 4 Lusso 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|600
|680
|6000
|400
|4232
|Corvette ZR1
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|755
|5500
|325
|3560
|C-X75
|Season Prize
|18
|39
|603
|850
|9500
|325
|2976
|LaFerrari Aperta 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|606
|949
|5700
|400
|2875
|Fenyr Supersport
|Coming Soon
|18
|39
|607
|800
|8800
|325
|3042
|F12berlinetta 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|602
|730
|9220
|400
|3593
|2016 R8 V10 plus Coupé
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|610
|9000
|325
|3664
|911 GT3
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|475
|7200
|500
|3153
|C10 "Tiffany"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|1000
|9000
|400
|3234
|Durty 30
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|998
|9250
|325
|3100
|HS Customs "Under Pressure"
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1225
|9500
|400
|3823
|BAC Mono
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|305
|8000
|400
|1190
|'Cuda "TorC" Weaver Customs
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1500
|13090
|300
|3390
|Viper ACR Extreme Aero
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|645
|7500
|300
|3393
|488 GTB 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|604
|661
|9989
|325
|3020
|One-77
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|604
|700
|9500
|325
|3307
|488 Spider 70th A
|Limited Edition
|-
|-
|605
|661
|9989
|325
|3362
|Vulcan
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|607
|820
|7300
|325
|2998
|Ferrari Portofino
|Season Prize
|15
|39
|602
|600
|6000
|325
|3668
|911 GT3 RS "Weissach Package"
|Rare Import
|-
|-
|605
|520
|4500
|500
|3296
|Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|670
|5000
|325
|3450
|LB Aventador Coupé
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|602
|690
|7500
|325
|3472
|Huracan Coupé
|$1,000,000 or 3,000G
|-
|-
|602
|602
|9900
|325
|3134
|Agera RS
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1360
|10000
|325
|3075
|GTC4Lusso
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|600
|680
|6000
|400
|4232
|DBS Superleggera
|Coming Soon
|15
|39
|603
|715
|9500
|325
|3732
|600LT
|Season Prize
|18
|39
|603
|592
|6556
|325
|2989
|FXX K Evo
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|609
|1036
|7000
|400
|2766
|Quintin Brothers Camaro
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|601
|820
|9000
|400
|3190
|XJ220
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|542
|4500
|400
|2976
|Carrera GT
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|612
|5220
|400
|3040
|S1
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|602
|450
|4200
|400
|2685
|EB110 SS
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|602
|552
|9900
|400
|3567
|Exorcist
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|603
|1000
|6900
|400
|3823
|F1
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|603
|627
|6000
|400
|2509
|X-BOW R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|300
|4000
|325
|1741
|F-TYPE SVR Coupé
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|603
|567
|6000
|325
|3759
|S7 Twin Turbo
|Izzy's Respect
|-
|-
|603
|550
|5500
|400
|2976
|Continental GT3-R
|Rare Import
|12
|32
|606
|572
|9800
|325
|5115
|TS1 GT
|Rare Import
|15
|32
|604
|1163
|7500
|325
|3483
At this point CSR Racing 2 has some amazing cars to use, and the latest releases push performance to the limits. The Bugatti Chiron is a fantastic choice, as is the FXX K, but launch cars such as the Bugatti Veyron and One:1 are still great.
If you don't want to rely on Rare Import lot wins, the Aventador LP 700-4 is a good bet with its high power, strong grip, and relatively light weight.
Regardless though, there's no doubt you'll have fun with new vehicles like the 'Cuda "TorC" in CSR2.