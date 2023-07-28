Arknights is celebrating its 3.5-year anniversary with the Where Vernal Winds Will Never Blow side story

Yostar has just announced that Arknights will celebrate its 3.5-year anniversary with an exciting update that brings new additions to the Where Vernal Winds Will Never Blow side story. The tale continues to explore the secrets of Sui as they venture deeper into Yan. This comes alongside new mechanics, and a bunch of rewards including headhunting permits, operators, and outfits.

Arknight’s Where Vernal Winds Will Never Blow focuses on Chongyue, the brother of Nian, Dusk, and Ling, who has been guarding Yumen for centuries. He left behind a powerful sword and it is up to the players to bestow it upon its rightful owner. Since Chongyue isn’t here anymore, Yumen is also open to a lot of threats, so expect another big fight too.

The game’s latest update introduces a new mechanism that draws inspiration from the Yumen catastrophe defence. When deployed, it increases the damage dealt by operators who have the high ground to enemies below them. Of course, this isn’t a permanent buff as the foes can slowly climb up and attack players It’s crucial to use the mechanic smartly in order to reap all its benefits.

Since we have spoken about Chongyue so much, he’s also the new 6-start operator joining Arknights. As a fighter, he can boost his own damage and obliterate the opposition using several multipliers. Next is Lin, the 6-star Phalanx, whose Crystal barriers block as well as deflect some incoming damage. Finally, we have Firewhistle, a 5-start Fortress that keeps igniting tiles opponents are standing on.

Meanwhile, players shouldn’t miss out on all the 3.5-year anniversary bonuses. There’s a tonne of giveaways including 10-roll headhunting permits and pulls for logging in daily. Other rewards also include the 5-star operator Jieyun, the Yumen Clinic furniture set, and various unique outfits.

