Antstream is a new retro cloud gaming service coming to iPhone and iPad very soon

Retro game streaming service Antstream is making its way to iPhone and Android. Touting thousands of officially licenced classics from the 80s, 90s and beyond, Antstream claims to be the first game streaming service to make its way to iOS proper. So what is it, and should you be excited?

While Antstream does tout itself as the first game streaming service on iOS, this isn't technically true. Xbox Game Pass already has a presence on the App Store. But Antstream, in fairness, is undoubtedly the first to step into the retro game streaming niche.

Antstream is definitely the real deal, and it's had positive to mixed reactions. Reviews on Android, where the service has already been available, point to a great selection of games but issues with latency. Now this isn't necessarily a big problem for many arcade games, but when Antstream also runs custom tournaments, these problems could really stick out.

Antstream will hit iPhone and iPad come June 27th, and touts over 1300 games, with classics such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, Star Wars, and Metal Slug - with full leaderboard support, as well as tournaments and challenges available.

According to Antstream, the service will start off being available to players in the United States, European and Brazilian territories. Billing is at £3.99 monthly in each respective currency (so regional pricing is taken into account, surprisingly), or £29.99 yearly.

