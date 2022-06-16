Albion Online: Beginners' guide for your first journey into the sandbox MMORPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Ease into Sandbox Interactive's hit MMO with these exciting beginner activities

While the idea of stepping into the vast unknown may seem daunting at first, Albion Online offers newcomers a refreshing way to ease into Sandbox Interactive's popular MMORPG with a host of exciting beginner-friendly activities that don't require a steep learning curve.

Still, there will be no spoonfeeding and hand-holding here - you're free to carve your own path without any set questlines so you can truly be whoever you want to be. After creating your character and completing the tutorial, the possibilities are now truly endless - and here's how you can make the most of your early days in the game.

Testing the waters in Solo Expeditions

If you're looking for a low-risk way to test your skills on your own, you can dive into some thrilling PvE combat via Expeditions. Head on over to the Royal Cities and access these via Expedition Masters - you'll soon be scoring bountiful rewards and Combat Fame as you get the hang of your preferred playstyle and weapon.

If you're feeling a little adventurous, you can give in to your wanderlust by venturing out into the open world around you. There are plenty of Solo Randomized Dungeons to challenge - all you have to do is find cave-style entrances with a green light if you don't have a Solo Dungeon Map.

Prepping for PvP

When you've had your fill of taking down beastly fiends in deadly dungeons, you can put your skills to the test against other players in the game. Albion Online also features low-risk PvP content for anyone who's itching to give it a go but has always been too afraid to try.

In Corrupted Dungeons, you can engage in a little PvP when a rival player invades your dungeons or vice versa. You can gradually boost your PvP prowess as you tinker around with the three levels - Hunter, Stalker, and Slayer - in the dungeons. You can also head to the Arena to duke it out with others, either alone or with a pre-formed team.

Guild gameplay galore

Speaking of teams, when you're comfortable enough to mingle a little in the game, you can join a guild to take your skills to the next level. You can take part in claiming capture-the-flag-style objectives, join territory wars, launch guild-vs.-guild fights and more. You can also head on over to the game's online forum to join the community there and learn more about the fantasy world around you.

Ready to begin? You can download Albion Online on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.