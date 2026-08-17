Menu
Features

Ahead of the Game - GOBO: The Maze Tower tasks you with saving the Demon King as a determined little goblin

Tiny goblin against the world

Ahead of the Game - GOBO: The Maze Tower tasks you with saving the Demon King as a determined little goblin
By Catherine Dellosa
|
Android
  • Save your captured Demon King from the clutches of humankind
  • Customise and upgrade your little goblin along the way
  • Don't forget to sort your inventory at camp

It's all about staying loyal to your king in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

Honestly, we need more games where the villains take centre stage, and in GOBO: The Maze Tower, that's exactly what you can expect. This adorable tower-climbing adventure puts you in the shoes of a humble little goblin on a quest to free his demon king from the clutches of pesky human adventurers, and really, the premise alone is enough to lure me in.

a derpy blue goblin surrounded by humans in a tower

I know it's not really necessary for something in this genre, but interestingly, you even get to customise how your goblin will look here, with everything from hairstyles to faces you can tinker around with. You can make your goblin look evil, mischievous, innocent, or even sparkly-eyed and pretty - for me, though, I chose the classic derpy look just because.

From there, it's a matter of climbing the titular tower on your noble rescue mission, all while taking down knights, assassins, and all kinds of pesky humans along the way. There are treasure chests, mini-maps, secret rooms, and random loot to discover as you might expect, but what switches things up a bit is how you can unlock skill points and gear and then head back into town to reassess your inventory.

goblin customisation screen

There's a roguelite element too with how the maze shifts as you go along, but thankfully, you can strategise how to craft your talent tree to grab the abilities that matter most. Your Demon King is counting on his loyal goblin servant, after all!

So, how do you play GOBO: The Maze Tower?

It's in its early access phase on Google Play at the moment, and to be honest, there seem to be plenty of things that need a tad more polish based on what I've played so far. The concept does feel very novel though, and the humour in the NPC's dialogue is very, very welcome. If you're looking for a bit of a palate cleanser in your average roguelite dungeon-crawler, perhaps a small goblin with big dreams might be of service?

GOBO: The Maze Tower icon
Download now!
GOBO: The Maze Tower
Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
X Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.