Ahead of the Game - GOBO: The Maze Tower tasks you with saving the Demon King as a determined little goblin
Tiny goblin against the world
- Save your captured Demon King from the clutches of humankind
- Customise and upgrade your little goblin along the way
- Don't forget to sort your inventory at camp
It's all about staying loyal to your king in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.
Honestly, we need more games where the villains take centre stage, and in GOBO: The Maze Tower, that's exactly what you can expect. This adorable tower-climbing adventure puts you in the shoes of a humble little goblin on a quest to free his demon king from the clutches of pesky human adventurers, and really, the premise alone is enough to lure me in.
I know it's not really necessary for something in this genre, but interestingly, you even get to customise how your goblin will look here, with everything from hairstyles to faces you can tinker around with. You can make your goblin look evil, mischievous, innocent, or even sparkly-eyed and pretty - for me, though, I chose the classic derpy look just because.
From there, it's a matter of climbing the titular tower on your noble rescue mission, all while taking down knights, assassins, and all kinds of pesky humans along the way. There are treasure chests, mini-maps, secret rooms, and random loot to discover as you might expect, but what switches things up a bit is how you can unlock skill points and gear and then head back into town to reassess your inventory.
There's a roguelite element too with how the maze shifts as you go along, but thankfully, you can strategise how to craft your talent tree to grab the abilities that matter most. Your Demon King is counting on his loyal goblin servant, after all!