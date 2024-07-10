Aether Gazer adds S-Grade Modifer and new narrative in "Fall of Human God" update

Dominate the battlefield with this new addition to your lineup

Discover Chapter 18 of the main storyline

Welcome S-Grade Modifier, Somezakura - Buzenbo Tengu

Give the two new Ultimate Skillchains a test drive

Yostar has announced an exciting new update for Aether Gazer, inviting everyone to welcome a new S-Grade Modifer to the fray. Titled "Fall of Human God", the ARPG's latest update offers a new event to dive into as well as Chapter 18 of the main storyline.

In the latest update for Aether Gazer, you can look forward to getting your hands on Modifier Outfits and plenty of in-game goodies to sink your teeth into until July 29th. As for the S-Grade Modifier, Somezakura - Buzenbo Tengu is a kendo prodigy with a third skill that lets her enter the Sakuya state. She can deal devastating damage to all who dare to stand in her way with her Ultimate Skill, Execution by Thousand Petals.

This also boosts the Crit Rate of her party mates to make sure that every character in the roster is a force to be reckoned with out on the battlefield.

Additionally, there are also two new Ultimate Skillchains available along with a new Sigil, Feathers in the Storm. Meanwhile, the New Exclusive Functor can boost the damage efficiency of the Modifier: 5-Star Functor Shikigami - Seiranubume.

There are tons of other updates in store for you in the latest patch, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Aether Gazer on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.