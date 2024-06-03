Warframe will release the highly anticipated Jade Shadows update in just a few weeks

Ready to face The Stalker once again?

Jade Shadows update to release on June 18th

New Ascension game mode and Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast

The entire TennoCon 2024 schedule was released as well

The anticipation is building up as we get closer to the arrival of Warframe’s next cinematic update, Jade Shadows. We first heard about it late in April, where Digital Extremes revealed that the 57th Warframe, Jade, would be joining the hit action game. More footage was showcased, outlining her abilities as well as revealing more content coming to the title.

If you’ve been a fan of the Warframe franchise, you're already aware of the Stalker, one of the most obscure characters in-game. His villainy can be seen once again in the Jade Shadows questline, the completion of which will let you get your hands on Jade, the 57th Warframe.

Jade plays a more supportive role as she sings the song of devastation. Her inner angel choir grants extra damage or shield regen to solos, while simultaneously causing enemies to slow down or providing pools of healing light. Jade’s ultimate is a spectacle to witness, and her divine intervention reminds foes who controls the battlefield.

In addition to the new storyline and character, Warframe will also see the introduction of a vertical mission type, Ascension. You begin at the lowest level of an underground base. You must escape by taking over a gigantic elevator. It won’t be as simple as you think because the lift repeatedly needs power, which you need to steal while fending off waves of enemies.

But before you get into the elevator, take part in the new Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast, which serves as an epilogue to Ascension. Your goal is to prevent the Corpus faction’s latest experiments and to do this, you’ll venture into the depths of the enemy base. Clear the challenge with your buddies and unlock the new Ephemeras energy aura if all community goals are met.

Warframe’s Jade Shadows expansion will be released on June 18th. If you're interested in TennoCon 2024, head over to the official website to check out the full schedule.