Utopia No.8 aims to create a world where everyone can be happy, both virtually and in the real world

Happy Tomato Entertainment Corporation has officially launched the pre-order campaign for Utopia No.8's Planet Resident Recruitment Project, letting players take part in the Alpha Test that will begin in June, as well as the Early Access in November. The social game is also inviting players to join in on an exciting dance challenge where Utopia No.8 will donate a certain amount to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) when a specific milestone is reached.

In Utopia No.8, players can participate in the Planet Resident Recruitment Project on Kickstarter ahead of the official launch across iOS, Android and PC. The game will be released in English, with future multi-language support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean and French.

If you're eager to get your hands on exclusive limited-time gear, you'll be happy to know that the cosmetics and props available via the pre-order campaign will only be accessible during the event. You can also customise the pet PIYA’s appearance during the pre-order campaign in the PIYA Simulator. Plus, supporting the game means getting an NPC with your name as an extra perk.

As for the "Dance Challenge", you'll need to record and post videos that follow the game character's dance. Once 5,000 participants clear the mission, 5% of the total amount of pre-orders will be donated to UNICEF, with 10% if it surpasses 10,000.

