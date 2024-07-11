Uprise: Reasons to play this challenging roguelike turn-based strategy game

Preferred Partner Feature

Build an army from scratch to fight for freedom

Assemble your forces from a diverse line-up of 22 units

7 different operations available with replayable elements

Games2rk challenges you to build your army from scratch to fight for your freedom in Uprise, the studio's military-themed strategy game on iOS and Android. You'll have to assemble your forces across challenging operations to liberate your people, and here's why you should give this noble cause a go!

Build your army from the ground up

Depending on your personal preferences, you can assemble your army the way you want to with the game's diverse lineup of 22 units to tinker around with. Your homeland's independence relies entirely on your skills as a commander, and it's up to you to maximise your forces' strengths and weaknesses to gain the upper hand.

You'll also need to invest in technological research to upgrade your units with enhanced skills. Unlock new abilities with innovations, and boost your defence with advanced weaponry to make sure your tanks and fighter jets are up to the task.

Test your tactical prowess across dynamic missions

There are 7 different operations you'll need to take on, each one boasting replayable elements that will require you to switch things up when the mission calls for it. Engage in strategic warfare using distinct tactical manoeuvres in different regions, and be sure you can adapt to the ever-evolving war as you liberate each new region.

The game also challenges you to manage your limited resources wisely - you'll have to maintain your units, fund your army, and protect your assets to survive.

Level up your commander to boost productivity

Given that the procedurally generated worlds offer a roguelike experience through each new operation, you'll need to be on your toes at all times - which is why upgrading your commander is of the utmost importance. Boost your skills to acquire new units, special buffs for your army across turn-based battles, and minimise casualties to live to fight another day.

As you clear missions, you can unlock medals for extra perks, as well as nab special achievements to rise up the ranks on the online leaderboards against other commanders all over the world.

There is a wide variety of upgrade paths as well as randomised events to discover, so there's always bound to be something that tickles your fancy each time you dive in. If that sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea, you can download the game and play for free from the App Store or Google Play.