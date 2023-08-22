Top Eleven's 2024 update brings new camera angles, animations, and more to the football sim

Today, Zynga has announced the latest annual major update for its sports management sim, Top Eleven. As always, the new changes aim to bring the game a step closer to realism alongside improving that matchday atmosphere.

Back in March 2022, developer Nordeus introduced the 3D engine to Top Eleven. With the latest update, the team is promising an improved iteration of it, with the Live Match experience now bringing new animations, camera angles, more realistic stadium experiences, night scenes and dynamic crowds.

There are also new animations for talented players that are based on their Playstyles. For example, if you have a particularly skilful winger, they might put in a cross with a rabona, while a top-tier target man will bury the ball in the back of the net with a scissor kick. According to the developers, these visual changes will also help you make tactical decisions and represent how work on the training ground is progressing.

These are certainly the types of changes that can elevate the existing experience to another level. Anything that brings Top Eleven closer to a traditional matchday experience will be welcomed by most players.

Discussing the latest changes, Marko Jevtic, Game Lead at Top Eleven, said: “Football fans embrace the excitement and enduring memories of powerful matches and passionate plays.”

“The new 2024 version of Top Eleven: Be a Football Manager showcases new features and enhanced graphics that transport the excitement and the energy of a live football stadium to the mobile screen for football fans around the globe.”

Top Eleven is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.