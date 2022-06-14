The Sims FreePlay collaborates with LEGO DOTS to bring the popular products to life in the mobile simulation game

The Sims FreePlay and LEGO DOTS have teamed up to bring players a more immersive experience on mobile, as Sims players express themselves in-game through LEGO DOTS’ products from now until July 24th. There will also be a limited-edition live event as well as an in-game pack to celebrate the exciting collab event.

In The Sims FreePlay's latest collaboration, Simmers can expect to participate in a limited-time LEGO® DOTS x The Sims Live Event where players can complete activities to score special items. Exclusive DOTS products can also be unlocked and added to Simmers' homes to spruce up the place with message boards, rainbow bracelets, banana pencil holders and more.

“We want to connect with LEGO® DOTS fans in a new way and introduce DOTS to passionate Sims FreePlay players,” says Marjorie Satgé Lopez, Global Marketing Manager of LEGO®. “We can't wait to see the engagement from fans who fully emerge themselves in the Live Event and free pack, whether it's through crafting jewelry, decorating their Sims’ houses with DOTS inspired items, creating a LEGO® DOTS message board design, or sharing their creations with other like-minded fans on social media.”

Dive into a colorful world of creativity with @SimGuruMegz as she explores the LEGO® DOTS 'You DOT You' update! Learn how your Sims can play with DOTS, plus details about the free pack & Live Event, available now! Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/fmS4vxAPmH @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/hFQ26OYilF — The Sims FreePlay (@TheSimsFreePlay) June 14, 2022

“Our game developers worked directly with the LEGO® DOTS team for their guidance so that we could ensure that players felt their Sims were accurately interacting with the real-life products from their retail line, and we are excited about what we were able to achieve,” says Danni Hindi, Game Producer of The Sims FreePlay™. “Both The Sims FreePlay™ mobile game and DOTS are suited to be taken with you on the go, everywhere and anywhere! We are extremely excited to bring DOTS sets into our game - the patterns, likeness and item scale - it took a lot of time and effort to get it absolutely right.”

Want to join in on the fun? The Sims FreePlay is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

