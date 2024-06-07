Tears of Themis will celebrate Marius' birthday with limited-time tasks, a free Marius card, and more

It's the von Hagen heir's time to shine

Marius SSR "From Shadow Into Light" will be available soon

Clear tasks using only Marius cards

Score "Marius - Cherished" birthday Outfit for free

HoYoverse is giving Marius fans plenty of reasons to celebrate this month within Tears of Themis, the studio's popular romance detective game on iOS and Android. In particular, the Cherished Memories Limited-Time Event will soon go live, with lots of fun birthday tasks you can take part in to give Marius the best birthday ever.

In the latest update to Tears of Themis, you can look forward to scoring the Marius SSR "From Shadow Into Light" from the summons pool to add to your collection. Meanwhile, the Cherished Memories Birthday Limited-Time Event will task you with consuming AP in the law firm to clear cases both in the morning and in the afternoon. You can only use Marius cards in the Themis Job System though, so now's the time to brush up on all those debate skills and level up your cards to secure a win.

During your downtime, you can also dive into the Love Fortune mini-game, or complete birthday-themed tasks to nab the Marius R card "Anticipation," "von Hagen Estate Study" birthday Background, "Marius - Cherished" birthday Outfit, Cherished Memories event Badge and more.

